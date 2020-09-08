Karnataka HC asks petitioner to explain his letter to private channel against ‘Cauvery Calling’ project

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed a petitioner to explain on what authority he wrote a letter warning a private channel that airing a documentary on “Cauvery Calling” project would amount to contempt of court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by A.V. Amaranathan, a city-based advocate.

ISHA Outreach, which manages the “Cauvery Calling” project spearheaded by ISHA Foundation, had complained to the court that the petitioner on August 21 sent an email to Discovery channel warning that telecasting the documentary, scheduled to be aired on August 22 at 6.30 p.m., would amount to contempt of court as the legality of the project is sub judice.

Asking what business the petitioner had to write such a letter, the Bench adjourned further hearing till September 24 as Mr. Amaranathan, who is arguing his case personally, was not present during the videoconference hearing on Tuesday and his representative told the court that the petitioner is unwell. The court directed the petitioner to submit an explanation in writing on his action.

The petitioner had contended that public money was being collected in the form of donation for planting samplings on government lands. However, the ISHA groups have denied the allegations.