Karnataka HC asks petitioner to explain his letter to private channel against ‘Cauvery Calling’ project

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed a petitioner to explain on what authority he wrote a letter warning a private channel that airing a documentary on “Cauvery Calling” project would amount to contempt of court.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by A.V. Amaranathan, a city-based advocate.
ISHA Outreach, which manages the “Cauvery Calling” project spearheaded by ISHA Foundation, had complained to the court that the petitioner on August 21 sent an email to Discovery channel warning that telecasting the documentary, scheduled to be aired on August 22 at 6.30 p.m., would amount to contempt of court as the legality of the project is sub judice.
Asking what business the petitioner had to write such a letter, the Bench adjourned further hearing till September 24 as Mr. Amaranathan, who is arguing his case personally, was not present during the videoconference hearing on Tuesday and his representative told the court that the petitioner is unwell. The court directed the petitioner to submit an explanation in writing on his action.
The petitioner had contended that public money was being collected in the form of donation for planting samplings on government lands. However, the ISHA groups have denied the allegations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath