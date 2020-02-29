Karnataka

Hassan SP meets Dalit leaders

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda held a meeting here on Saturday with Dalit leaders on the problems they face in the district. This is the first such meeting held since he took charge on February 1.

Leaders of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti, and Dalit Vimochana Manava Hakkugala Vedike participated in the meeting. They alleged that the police did not handle atrocities’ cases as per the law and urged the police to ensure the victims get justice in such cases. They also wanted the police to stop the illegal sale of liquor in rural areas.

