Hassan reports 1,030 fresh cases

For the first time in many months the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day crossed 1,000 in Hassan on Saturday. As many as 1,030 people tested positive, increasing the total active cases to 3,051.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to 1,15,680. Of them, 1,11,245 have recovered and 1,384 have died. As many as 141 people were discharged from the hospital on the day. There were none in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases, Hassan taluk recorded the highest of 607, followed by Arkalgud which reported 106 and Channarayapatna with 102 cases. Arsikere reported 65 cases, Belur 43, Holenarsipur 42, Alur 37, Sakleshpur 27 and one more from outside the district, said a release issued by the District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar.