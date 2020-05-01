Hassan officials await instructions on migrant workers

The Hassan district administration is waiting for clear instructions from the State government on handling hundreds of migrant workers who have gone to different places and are expected to return to Hassan soon. From Mumbai alone, more than 4,000 people are expected to return in a few days.

This issue came up for the discussion in a review meeting chaired by Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said so far no COVID-19 case had been reported in the district. However, the entry of hundreds of people from distant places is a cause of worry. “As per protocol, we have to quarantine all of them. We are contemplating geotagging them to keep a track of their movements,” he said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda said that over 4,000 people were ready to return to Hassan from Mumbai. “If such big numbers return, it would be difficult to quarantine all of them, besides providing food and shelter. The government should work give clear instructions on this,” he said.

Mr. Sriramulu said he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister.

The Minister thanked the district administration for its measures to avoid the infection. The lockdown would be relaxed in the green zone, where no cases had been reported. However, it would take a long time for situation to return to normalcy. People would have to continue maintaining social distance and wear masks, he said.

Mr. Sriramulu also appealed to the youth and health staff to donate blood as many blood banks were running out of stock. The government had launched a helpline for blood donation. Interested persons can call the number so that the officials could arrange pick and drop facilites. “I wish a good number of people respond to the need of the hour”, he said.

The Minister visited Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences earlier in the day.