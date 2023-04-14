Hassan MLA takes out procession

April 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda of the BJP, on Friday, took out a procession in Hassan as part of his election campaign. Hundreds of people from different parts of the constituency took part in the procession from the district stadium to N.R. Circle.

Addressing the public, Mr. Gowda said he began his day by garlanding the statue of B.R.Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary. “I chose this day for the event as it is the birthday of Dr.Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution. Because of the Constitution, I could become an MLA in the democratic system”, he said.

Calling the procession ‘historic’, the MLA said none could take out such a huge procession so far in the city. “Today is auspicious for Hindus as well as Muslims, who are observing Ramzan. I wish to take people from all religions together”, he said.

The BJP has announced the ticket for Mr. Preetham Gowda for the second time. In 2018, he won against H.S. Prakash of the JD(S). It is not yet clear who would be candidates of the JD(S) and the Congress this time. Bhavani Revanna, wife of JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, and H.P. Swaroop, son of former MLA H.S. Prakash, are among the contenders for the JD(S) ticket.