Hasanamba temple in Hassan records collection of ₹3.61 crore in 2022

The counting of cash collected in the hundi – contribution box – of Hasanamba temple in Hassan went on till late in the evening on October 28, 2022.

The Hasanamba temple, which was opened only for 14 days during the annual Hasanamba festival from October 13, recorded total revenue of ₹3.61 crore.

The counting of cash collected in the hundi – contribution box – went on till late in the evening on October 28. The hundi collection alone accounted for ₹1.80 crore.

Besides that, the temple committee collected ₹1.48 crore by selling special entry tickets and ₹32.82 lakh by selling laddus. The money collected in the hundi of Siddeshwara temple, which is located on the same premises, was ₹8.23 lakh.

The cash was counted under the supervision of senior officers of the Revenue Department on October 28.

First darshan of Hasanamba deity
Hundreds of devotees had gathered for darshan of the deity when the doors of the Hasanamba temple were opened at 12.30 p.m. on October 13, 2022.

The historical temple is open only during the festival. More than six lakh people are estimated to have visited the temple this year. The doors of the temple were closed on October 27.


