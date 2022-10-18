Hundreds of devotees visit Hasanamba temple

Devotees stand in queues as early as 3.30 a.m., though the temple is opened only at 6 a.m

Hundreds of people from different parts of the State have been visiting the Hasanamba temple since October 13, when the historic temple was opened for the annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava. They included elected representatives, Ministers, former Ministers, senior officers, seers and judicial officers.

Devotees stand in queues as early as 3.30 a.m., though the temple is opened only at 6 a.m., to have darshana of the deity. As the temple is opened only during this annual festival, the number of visitors is huge. In the last two years, the festival was a low-key affair due to the pandemic.

The police and officers of the Revenue Department had a tough time on several occasions handling the crowd. The temple committee issues special passes worth ₹1000 and ₹300 for special queues.

Hassan Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish, also the administrative officer of the temple, was seen getting angry after spotting a government official entering the temple in the VIP queue. A video clip showing the AC taking the official to task has gone viral on social media.

In the first four days, the temple committee recorded revenue of over ₹41.70 lakh by selling special tickets and laddu, according to a communiqué from the committee. The temple will be closed on October 27. The temple will remain closed on October 25 due to solar eclipse.