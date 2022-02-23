Harsha murder: Hindu groups protest in Mysuru

Members of various Hindu organsiations staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

He was murdered in Shivamogga on Sunday night triggering violence and tension in that town, besides sparking demonstrations by various Hindu groups.

The organisations under the banner of Hindu Jagarna Vedike assembled in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple opposite the palace and demanded that the case by handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of Harsha.

The vedike members suspected the involvement of Popular Front of India and Socialist Democratic Party of India and wanted the NIA to probe the murders of all the Hindu activists that was reported in the State since the last few years.