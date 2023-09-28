HamberMenu
Hariprasad meets DKS

September 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst demand from a section of the Congress leaders for the creation of more Deputy Chief Ministers’ posts, senior leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Thursday called on KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the latter’s residence.

Mr. Shivakumar said both leaders discussed issues related to forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha. Mr. Muniyappa suggested the necessity of early appointment of chairpersons to boards and corporations, he said.

Karnataka / Bangalore / political parties / state politics

