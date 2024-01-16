Hanagal gang-rape case: one more arrested; two policemen suspended

January 16, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Haveri police have arrested one more accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported from Hanagal.

Mafeed Onikeri, 23, of Akki Alur was arrested on Tuesday and with this, the total arrests in the case have risen to eight.

Suspended

Meanwhile, police inspector of Hanagal S.R. Sridhar and constable Iliaz Shetasanadi have been suspended for their “negligence” in the discharge of duties.

Superintendent of Police, Haveri Anshu Kumar, also said the case would be now investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police C. Gopal.