GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hanagal gang-rape case: one more arrested; two policemen suspended

The total number of arrests in the case has now gone up to eight

January 16, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri police have arrested one more accused in the moral policing and gang-rape case reported from Hanagal.

Mafeed Onikeri, 23, of Akki Alur was arrested on Tuesday and with this, the total arrests in the case have risen to eight.

Suspended

Meanwhile, police inspector of Hanagal S.R. Sridhar and constable Iliaz Shetasanadi have been suspended for their “negligence” in the discharge of duties.

Superintendent of Police, Haveri Anshu Kumar, also said the case would be now investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police C. Gopal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.