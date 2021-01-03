Hampi will be developed as a model tourist destination, says Minister

Forest Minister and Ballari in-charge B.S. Anand Singh says he and his government plan to develop the World Heritage Site of Hampi into a model tourist destination in the State.

“Hampi is one of the historical places that display the rich cultural heritage of the State. It has secured an important place in the map of world tourist destinations because of its architectural marvels. We have already been organising many events in the World Heritage Site to showcase the heritage and we will develop the site into a model tourist destination and popularise it by organising many more cultural events,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Samskritika Saurabha, a cultural event organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, at Virupaksheshwar Temple in Hampi late on Friday night. He also called upon the newly elected gram panchayat members to join hands with the government in the development of Hampi. The GP members were then felicitated on the occasion.

Cultural teams that arrived from different parts of the district performed, enthralling the crowd for hours.