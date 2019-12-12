HAL, workers settle for 12% wage revision

The management and workers of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for settling the workers’ wage revision with 12% fitness benefits.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the MoU was signed here on Tuesday.

With effect from January 1, 2017, the workers will get fitment benefits at 12%; and perks and allowances under a cafeteria system at 25% for those in scales 1 to 10; and at 22% for workmen in special scale of the revised basic pay from that date, besides other benefits.

The revised wages will be notified after the board of directors ratifies it and a tripartite settlement is signed before labour authorities at different locations of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., it said. It envisages wage revision, productivity improvement and other related matters.

Strike

The workers went on a strike in October to press for 15% fitment benefits and up to 35% benefit in perks for various scales.