HAL to showcase its civil platforms at ‘Wings India 2024’

January 17, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) will showcase its indigenous civil platforms like the Hindustan-228 aircraft and ALH Dhruv upgraded civil helicopter during ‘Wings India 2024’ to be held from January 18 to 21 at the Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

HAL will be present at Hall A, stall no. 25 during the show. The stall will display scale models of LUH (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), and accessories pertaining to civil aircraft.

HAL will hold business meetings with OEMs and customers besides signing agreements with its business partners for various projects.

“HAL is propelling the initiative of ‘Made in India’ fixed wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in India. The company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like Do-228 and HS-748 and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programmes like the Regional Transport Aircraft. HAL is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil MRO activities,” said C. B. Ananthakrishnan, chairman and managing director (additional charge), HAL.

According to the Bengaluru headquartered defence PSU, the upgraded civil Dhruv helicopter, a variant of Advanced Light Helicopter, is a 5.5 ton, twin-engine helicopter, designed and developed by HAL.

“The helicopter can perform various roles like disaster management, search and rescue, underslung roles,hHeli-tourism, VIP ferry etc. The helicopter has advanced glass cockpit and avionics. This helicopter would meet the regional connectivity programme of the Govt. of India,” it said.

The Hindustan 228 aircraft is a multipurpose, light weight twin turboprop aircraft indigenously developed by HAL to cater to the remote regional connectivity on short haul air routes under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

HAL also said that it has taken the initiative to develop a civil variant of the Light Utility Helicopter. “The company is pursuing the build of the LUH civil prototype with DGCA certification, expected to be achieved by December 2025,” HAL said.