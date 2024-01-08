GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HAL to participate in Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

January 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will participate in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 from January 9 to 13 at Gandhinagar.

One of the major attractions at the HAL stall will be the Su-30 MKI aircraft, which has been modified indigenously for integration of air-to-ground BrahMos missile manufactured in India. The missile weighs 2,500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 km.

HAL has to date manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and has overhauled over 100 Su-30 MKI.

HAL’s Prachand Light Combat Helicopter will be on static display. A Make-in-India product built with private participation, LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take off at an altitude of 5000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.

HAL said it has identified over 100 critical items for indigenisation and will display some of them in the show.

Besides the scale models of Su-30, LCA, ALH WSI, HTT40 and Do-228, HAL stall will showcase core competencies and capabilities of Indian industries, opportunities in indigenisation of critical aerospace parts, aggregates, LRUs, materials, and consumables. During the show, HAL will also focus on strategies for strengthening the aerospace ecosystem by interacting with Indian industry to open the gateway for the future.

Six manufacturing Divisions of HAL — Aircraft Division Nashik, Engine Division Koraput, Accessories Division Hyderabad and Lucknow, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur and Engine Division Bengaluru are participating in the event.

