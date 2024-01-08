GIFT City set to host 10th Gujarat global investment summit

January 08, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - GANDHINAGAR

Gujarat is all set to host the 10th edition of its flagship event Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of several heads of States, policymakers, diplomats, top industrialists and business executives, on January 10 in Gandhinagar.

The event will have participation from over 100 countries while around 30 countries have joined as partners and a dozen international organisations have also joined hands with the State government to promote the event as a key platform for fostering collaboration and exploring opportunities across various sectors.

According to State government officials, the three-day summit (January 10-12) is expected to bring in around 1,00,000 visitors, including chief executives, business leaders and executives, policymakers and Ministers and diplomats, from over 100 countries.

Focusing on futuristic technology, the global summit will explore sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, space manufacturing, renewable energy besides financial services and technology at the GIFT City.

The PM’s itinerary

A day before the summit, Mr. Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a roadshow on Tuesday from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the Prime Minister receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.

“The roadshow will culminate at Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both dignitaries will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar,” the official told media reporters on Monday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar for the summit, he added.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi will also open the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in the State capital, and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and CEOs of top global corporations and fintech firms.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Mr. Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 p.m., he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Global relevance

The Summit will host various events, including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

Many countries like Singapore, U.K., Japan, the Netherlands, and Australia are organising country seminars during the conference and country pavilions at the Global Trade Show.

Netherlands-based companies are likely to sign potential investment agreements to the tune of 3.6 billion Euros at the summit.

These possible investment agreements are expected in port, renewable energy, manufacturing, and nutrient products, Amlan Bora, Chief Representative for India cum Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), told reporters in Ahmedabad.