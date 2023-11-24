HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers’ issue: Govt. urged to fulfil demands

November 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrakala, District Secretary, AIDSO, Mysuru, on Friday said that the demands of the protesting guest lecturers in the State should be fulfilled.

The guest lecturers who have been serving in government degree colleges in the State for about 10-15 years are fighting for their rights. They are protesting demanding that the government ensure their service security and regular wages, she said in a statement here.

“It is the duty of the government to enable a dignified life to the guest lecturers by fulfilling their legitimate demands,” the statement added.

AIDSO urged the government to fulfil the demands without any delay and thereby facilitate the conduct of classes and ensure education to the students.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / teachers / contract issue-wages

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.