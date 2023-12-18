GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guest faculty take out protest march in Shivamogga

December 18, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The guest faculty of degree colleges working in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru districts took out a protest march demanding job security in Shivamogga on Monday.

The guest teachers gathered at the office of the Joint Director of the Department of Collegiate Education at Vidya Nagar and marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, where they staged the dharna. Along the way, they raised slogans demanding job security and other facilities on a par with the permanent faculty.

The protesters said they had been working for years in degree colleges with no job security. Unlike the permanent faculty, they did not get leave facilities, health allowances, or pension facilities. However, when it comes to the number of working hours and handling responsibilities, there has been no difference.

Ramesh Rao, president of the Shivamogga district unit of the guest lecturers’ association, said the government was not releasing salaries regularly for the guest faculty. “We have to wait for three to four months to get the salaries. With no regular salary, it has been difficult to manage the expenses,” he said.

