year
Guarantee schemes will not be stopped, says Shivakumar

May 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The guarantee schemes being implemented by the State government will not be stopped, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has promised.

He was addressing an election rally in Yadgir on Wednesday seeking votes for Congress candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency G. Kumar Naik.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We received approval in the first Cabinet meeting to implement the guarantee schemes to ensure economic stability among people. That was our commitment and we did it.”

Taking exception to a statement by State BJP president B.Y. Vijayandra that the guarantees schemes will be stopped, Mr. Shivakumar said: “It won’t happen. We’ll be in power for the next 10 years.”

Mr. Shivakumar recalled the struggle put in by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to bring in Article 371(J) and said, “You should keep this in mind and vote for the Congress candidate.”

