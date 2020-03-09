GTD: Will be in JD(S) for remainder of Assembly term

The former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who has been criticising the JD(S) leadership over the last couple of months, has made it clear that he will continue in the party for the remaining three years of his Assembly term.

Mr. Gowda, MLA from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru, said he won on a JD (S) ticket and will remain in the party.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Gowda said politicians switch parties for the sake of opportunities.

“Political parties too are not guided by principles or ideology,” he said, and added that present day politics was only about power.

Softening his stance against the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Gowda said that he can occupy the CM’s post two more times if he has divine blessings.

Downplaying the reported differences between him and the JD(S) leadership, Mr. Gowda said his relationship with Mr. Kumaraswamy had not changed.

When his attention was drawn to the criticism to the State Budget even from the ruling BJP MLAs, Mr Gowda said the finances were in a bad shape.

The financial condition has been further hit on account of the decline in Central funds, he said.

“Even I had sought ₹100 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road for Mysuru, but the amount has not been sanctioned. Even Umesh Katti (BJP MLA from Belagavi) has complained about injustice to his region. Such things happen when efforts are made to take everyone along,” Mr. Gowda added.