GTD rules out joining Congress or BJP

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday ruled out joining either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said there was no proposal before him to join these parties and made it clear that he will continue in the JD(S).

A JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda has publicly expressed his disenchantment with the JD(S) leadership and even taken potshots at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

After hobnobbing with the BJP leaders in Mysuru a few months ago, Mr. Gowda had raised eyebrows after he not only predicted the victory of Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath in the Hunsur bypolls, but also justified his son Harish Gowda’s campaign in his favour. But when he was asked to respond to the speculation over his entry into the Congress, Mr. Gowda clarified that he will continue as JD(S) MLA and represent Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.