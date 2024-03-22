March 22, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a “Green Star Challenge” for hotels and apartments over the next 30 days.

Announcing the programme, V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, said those hotels and restaurants who adopt five principles of water conservation over the next 30 days will be given a Green Star rating. A similar challenge will be announced for apartments as well, he added.

BWSSB has listed five principles of water conservation to be adopted: Adopting technologies that conserve water, to increase the use of treated water, adopt technology to manage borewells, to harvest rainwater and do recharge pits and create awareness about all these to patrons who visit these establishments.

“We will monitor water use by restaurants for the next 30 days. Restaurants who want a green star rating have to report to us after implementing all the five principles, following which our officials will visit the establishment and inspect it. Based on the inspection report, restaurants will be given green star rating,” Mr. Manohar said.

“Intensity of water crisis has reduced”

Mr. Manohar claimed that the intensity of the water crisis in the core city and other prominent areas has already come down over the past few weeks. “In the beginning days of this crisis, we used to receive around 300 complaints everyday. This has now come down to around 100 a day,” he said.

Hotels served notice, agree for a dry Holi

BWSSB officials served notices to two upscale restaurants - GK Grand Arena on Mysuru Road and Jayamahal Palace Hotel - who had advertised pool dance and rain dance parties for Holi. Following a visit to these hotels by BWSSB officials, both have now agreed to cancel these events. BWSSB has banned the use of potable water for these events.