Graduation day of JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing held

May 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

In all, 55 students completed their graduate and post-graduate courses from the JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing and received their degrees during the graduation day held on Saturday.

This included 36 graduates and 19 postgraduates and Ashoo Grover, scientist from Indian Council of Medical Research addressed the students and said that there was immense scope for the courses pertaining to speech and hearing in the country.

She also advised the post graduates to take up research and follow it up with doctoral studies and said that there were immense opportunities under various projects of ICMR for such studies.

Six students received felicitations and were bestowed with Dr. Shivaratri Rajendra Swamiji award on being adjudged as the best outgoing students under different categories. The college magazine Abhyudaya was also released to mark the occasion.

C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R. Suma, principal of JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, and others were present.