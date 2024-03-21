March 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Graduates’ Reception of the JSS Medical College in the city will be held on March 23 and 204 students will receive their graduation certificates.

The medical graduates will also be administered the Hippocratic Oath and apart from conferring certificates and medals to meritorious students, the best teacher award and other honours will be conferred on the faculty.

Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College who shared details of the events with the media persons here on Thursday, March 21, said that apart from the Best Teacher award, two research excellence awards – one for the highest number of publications and another for the highest number of citations will be conferred. Professor Y.T. Thathachari Endowment prize for the best research publication for the year 2023-24 will also be conferred, he added.

Padma Shri Dr. Shashank R. Joshi, senior consultant endocrinologist, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, will be the chief guest and bestow the awards and medals to the meritorious students.

Among the toppers this year are Dr. Subhradeep Dhar of Kolkata who has won 6 gold medals and 2 cash prizes, Dr. Rohith R. Nair of Mysuru who has won 3 gold medals and 4 cash prizes, Dr. S.M. Tejashree of Mysuru who has won 2 gold medals and 2 cash prizes and Dr. Srishti Khaitan of Kolkata who has won 1 gold medal and 1 cash prize. The other toppers include Dr. Jyotsna C. Rameshwara of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr. Samyak Shah of Nashik, Dr. K. Nayana of Mysuru and Dr. Shantvi Kumari of Patna.

Dr. Basavana Gowdappa said that in 40 years, 5,400 MBBS graduates and 2350 post-graduate qualified healthcare professionals have emerged out of JSS Medical College which was ranked 37th in the country under National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Speaking about the strides made by the institute in its quest for excellence, Dr. Basavana Gowdappa said the JSS Medical College has been recognised as a centre of excellence in molecular biology and regenerative medicine by the Department of Science and Technology, as a Centre of Clinical Research Excellence by Clinical Development Services Agency and is recognized as a Collaborative Centre of Excellence by Indian Council of Medical Research. The quest for excellence is evident in the publication of more than 580 scientific papers in high-quality indexed journals for the academic year 2023, he added.

Dr. B. Manjunath, Registrar of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and others were present.