Govt. will take up development works in all APMCs: Somashekhar

‘Basic amenities will be set up at Shahpur APMC at a cost of ₹24.86 crore’

The State government will take up development works in all 157 Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committees (APMCs) in the State, S.T. Somashekhar, Minister of Cooperation, has said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for development works at APMC Shahpur on Saturday.

The Minister said that basic amenities here in the Shahpur APMC will be set up at a cost of ₹24.86 crore. “The government will take up similar development works in all APMCs in the coming days,” he said.

“Shahpur city is one among the fastest growing city in the State. It requires to improve the cooperative sector also. Hence, the government will ensure development works,” the Minister said.

Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur, MLA, stressed the need for an outer ring road for city to combat the traffic congestion.

Mr. Darshanapur also said that the drinking water problem should be solved by implementing the Jaladhare scheme in Shahpur.

Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, requested Mr. Somashekhar to develop the APMC at Wadagera, which is falling under his constituency.