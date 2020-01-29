Govt. will take steps to introduce international flights from Kalaburagi from next year’

Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure Development Department and Kalaburagi in charge, said that the government will take measures to operate international flights from Kalaburagi Airport from next year.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the airport and its infrastructure here on Wednesday, he said that international flights will boost the development in the area.

“Many people from Kalaburagi travel to West Asia. Presently, they are using the Mumbai or the Hyderabad airports to fly there. Considering the demand, the government will start direct flights from Kalaburagi Airport. the next month, new flights for Tirupati and New Delhi will be introduced. The government would provide all the infrastructure requirements for Kalaburagi Airport,” Mr. Mohan said.

Commending the Kalaburagi district administration’s cooperation in the development of the airport, Mr. Mohan said that many private companies had come forward to invest in the district after the airport was operational.

“It takes time for the full-fledged development and operation of Kalaburagi Airport. The introduction of international flights will be a leap,” he said.

When asked, Mr. Mohan said that the work was in full swing to complete Bidar Airport and the government will plan the development of agro-based industries, Information Technology companies, and other market-oriented units.

Later, Mr. Mohan presided over a meeting of district-level officers at the district administrative complex to review the progress of development works and the implementation of welfare schemes.

He suggested filling vacancies in the Education Department to improve the quality of education and also told the district administration to open helpline for pensioners.

Deputy Commissioner Sharat B., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Raja P., and others were present.