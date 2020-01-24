Govt. to grant ₹10 crore for 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

The State government will grant ₹10 crore for the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana slated to be held in Kalaburagi from February 5 to 7, Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), has said.

He The Hindu that the Kalaburagi district administration had sought a grant of ₹14 crore. “Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has informed us that the government will be giving ₹10 crore towards the sammelana. He has also asked the district administration to look for contribution from the public as well,” he said.

On preparations for the sammelana, Mr. Baligar said 75% of the work had been completed.

“This year’s sammelana will focus on the issues of Kalyana Karnataka region. We are expecting over a lakh people to participate in the literary meet,” he said.