Govt to consider Oppn’s suggestion to install Leelavathi’s statue

December 11, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday assured the Legislative Assembly of considering the suggestion by the Opposition to install a statue of veteran actor Leelavathi on the premises of the Primary Health Centre built by her on Bengaluru city outskirts.

Speaking on the obituary motion in the Assembly to pay tributes to the actress, who died last week, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar welcomed the suggestion by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, who said that installing her statue on the premises of the hospital would go a long way in inspiring others to take up similar philanthropic activity.

The Deputy Chief Minister described her as a person who was rich in benevolence and compassion towards not just humans but also animals. This was evident with the fact that she had built a veterinary clinic too, he said.

Mr. Ashok described her as a multilingual and talented actress who had taken to social service. Speaker U.T. Khader, too, paid rich tributes to the late actor.

