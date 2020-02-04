Government should implement sahitya sammelan resolutions: playwright

Poet and playwright and president of the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan H.S. Venkateshmurthy has urged the State government to implement the resolutions passed at sahitya sammelans.
Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Dr. Venkateshmurthy said that the passing of resolutions at literary events should not become a mere formality; the government should take those resolutions seriously and implement them. At the same time, “we should strive and bring pressure to bear on the government to implement the resolutions,” he added.
He urged people of the region to extend all help and support and make the sahitya sammelan a grand success. Dr. Venkateshmurthy called upon the people from all walks of life to participate in large numbers in the three-day literary event in Kalaburagi.
