Govt. has no information on ‘Godhra-like incident’ being planned in Karnataka, says Home Minister

January 04, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said that the State government has no information about the likelihood of a “Godhra-type incident” in the State as stated by senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad.

“If such information comes in, the Police Department is capable of handling it. We will not allow such incidents to happen here,” the Home Minister told presspersons here.

When asked if the government will seek information from Mr. Hariprasad, Mr. Parameshwara said the department will ask him if the situation arises.

Mr. Hariprasad had stirred a controversy by stating that there could be “Godhra-like incident” in Karnataka ahead of the inauguration of Sri Rama temple at Ayodhya. He had urged the government to provide security to people travelling to Ayodhya for the event.