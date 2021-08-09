Govt. grants ₹9.5 cr. for PHCs’ makeover in Mandya

Six Primary Healthcare Centres in K.R. Pet, which was one of the seriously affected taluks in the district in the last wave, to undergo upgradation

Amidst the fears of an impending third wave of pandemic, healthcare infrastructure in Mandya is getting a makeover to overcome the hurdles faced while handling the devastating second wave early this year and tackle the ensuing pandemic situations successfully.

Six primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in K.R. Pet taluk, which was one of the worst affected by COVID-19 in the previous wave, are being upgraded at a cost of ₹9.5 crore. The grant for their remodelling has been released by the government and the work is expected to start soon.

An action plan for their upgradation was sent to the Department of Health and Family Welfare after discussing the proposals with the district officials to ensure that the problems faced in the last wave don’t recur.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda, who represents K.R. Pet in theAssembly, said the proposals had been cleared with an allocation of ₹9.5 crore for the works.

While Santhebachahalli PHC has been allocated ₹2 crore, the remaining five PHCs – at Ballakere, Sindhagatta, Somanahalli, Beeruvalli and Vittalapura – had been granted ₹1.5 crore each for the upgradation.