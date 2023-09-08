HamberMenu
Govt. decides to set up 188 new Indira canteens in State

September 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning B.S. Suresh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning B.S. Suresh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Besides rejuvenating the 197 existing Indira canteens, the government has decided to open 188 new Indira canteens across the State, Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning B.S. Suresh has said.

He was speaking to presspersons after chairing a divisional-level review meeting of officials of urban local bodies (ULBs), Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) here on Friday.

Of the 188 new canteens, 35 will be established in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. Mr. Suresh said that a sum of ₹220 crore has been allocated for establishing the new canteens and ₹20 crore has been approved for getting repairs done to the existing ones.

The district administrations have been directed to set the menu according to the local cuisine of the respective districts. Instructions have been given to identify suitable places, preferably near bus stands and hospitals, for opening the new canteens.

Tax dues

Outstanding tax dues with urban local bodies have gone up to ₹150 crore, including the principal and interest, and the tax owed to the Kalaburagi City Corporation by consumers is ₹48 crore, the Minister said.

He said that a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue B khata to all site owners located in illegal layouts in the urban local bodies across the State by imposing a penalty.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan, Member of Legislative Assembly Allamprabhu Patil and Kaneez Fatima were present.

