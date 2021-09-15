Bengaluru

Newly developed K.R. Circle inaugurated

On the occasion of Engineer’s Day, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the newly developed K.R. Circle here on Wednesday. The junction improvement was taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of ₹2.25 crore and has a water feature. This is among the 30 important junctions that are being developed by the BBMP at a cost of ₹28 crore, with funding under the 15th Finance Commission.

Mr. Bommai also inaugurated ‘Engineer Bhavan’, a training centre for engineers, at the Karnataka Engineering Seva Sangha premises, apart from garlanding a statue of Sir M. Visvesvaraya.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 11:17:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/newly-developed-kr-circle-inaugurated/article36484577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY