‘Govt. committed to taking progress to backward area’

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that the State government was committed to taking development works to the backward Kalyana Karnataka area. The works involved infrastructure, health and other civic projects to ensure the overall development of the region.

He was speaking at a function to mark Kalyana Karnataka Utsav, after hoisting the national flag in Raichur on Thursday.

Mr. Savadi, who is also Raichur district in-charge, said that it was a remarkable decision of the BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to rename Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka as this land was renowned for a revolution by 12th Century social reformer Sri Basaveshwara and other Sharanas.

Kalyana Karnataka became independent on September 17, 1948 through police action against the Nizams of Hyderabad. Before that, thousands of youths of that period had sacrificed their valuable lives in a struggle against the brutality of the Nizams, he said, recalling the freedom movement.

Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has been given ₹ 1,039 crore so far and 2,910 projects have been taken up. Of these, 2,290 projects have been completed and 447 projects are under way. A sum of ₹ 673 crore has been spent for the purpose, he said