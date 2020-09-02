Good response to school adoption programme

The school adoption programme has received a good response with 189 legislators coming forward to adopt over 600 government schools in their constituencies.

According to release, M.R. Doreswamy, Adviser to the Government (Education Reforms), said the aim was to bring 35,000 government schools under the scheme within three years to enrich the primary education in the schools.

Mr. Doreswamy suggested to the government to provide basic requirements in all government schools, including drinking water, separate toilet facilities for boys and girls, additional classrooms, compound wall to enhance security, providing minimum 10 computers to each school, and training for teachers. Further, the release stated that Prof. Doreswamy has requested the Chief Minister to appeal to all MLCs and MPs, Rajya Sabha members, IT companies and philanthropists to adopt schools