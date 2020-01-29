Good response to bandh call

The Bharat Bandh called by Bahujan Kranti Morcha against CAA, NRC and NPR, received good response in the city on Wednesday.

Most of the business establishments, shops, vegetable market, APMC and some of the private educational institutions remained closed as part of the protest. Though some private schools declared a holiday, they had already said that the loss of syllabus would be covered in the coming days.

Areas such as Minakshi Circle, Kittur Chennamma Market, Nehru Market, ShastriMmarket and vegetable market of Bara Kaman felt the impact of the bandh.

While the main vegetable market remained shut, the smaller weekly market where mostly farmers come to sell the vegetables functioned. Since meat sellers’ associations had extended support to the bandh, meat was not available in the market on Wednesday.

Though the Auto Rickshaw Owners' Association had announced its support, some of the auto drivers did not participate in the bandh.

While most of the private transport remained off the road, KSRTC buses operated as usual. Those who were spared from the bandh were chemists, hospitals and petrol bunks.

According to the organisers, they had called for a voluntary bandh against CAA, NRC and NPR. They claimed that over 50 organisations had extended support. The organisers said that they would continue their stir against CAA till the Act is withdrawn. Describing the Act as divisive and unconstitutional, the organisers, in a release, said that the Act was passed only to create communal divide in the country, under the pretext of giving citizenship to non-Muslims migrants of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.