Gnyana Sudha NEET Academy inaugurated

Considering the growing demand for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) coaching in and around Bidar, Gnyana Sudha Vidyalay, a well-known educational institution in the city, launched its Gnyana Sudha NEET Academy on Monday.

After inaugurating the facility at Jyanaranga auditorium on campus, Dhanraj Talampally, Managing Director of Talampally Group, commended Gnyana Sudha Vidyalay for establishing the academy for offering quality coaching to aspirants of medical course after completing PU.

“Gnyana Sudha Vidyalay is known for offering quality education in the district. The institution has now established its own NEET Academy. I hope that the same quality of coaching would be maintained in the academy too. I appeal to students to make use of the academy and be successful in their academic goals,” he said.

Purnima G, president of Gnyana Sudha Vidyalay, said that the academy would, apart from providing coaching for NEET, offer quality coaching for JEE as well.

“The very purpose of establishing this academy is to offer quality coaching at an affordable cost so that the economically weaker sections of society could also benefit. Students need to be more competent to be successful in this highly competitive environment. Such academies would be of great help in making students capable of facing the competitive examinations,” she said.

Muneshwar Lakha, director of the institution, said that the absence of NEET coaching centres in the district and the resultant deprivation of quality coaching to students forced the institution to establish the academy. “We have appointed trained and qualified teaching staff to maintain quality,” he said.

Ravi Mulage, president of Engineers Association, Srinivas Reddy, principal of Gnyana Sudha PU College, and other faculty members were present.