G.K. Law College to host first National Negotiation Competition in Hubballi from tomorrow

July 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Students from 30 colleges from across India, including those from Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in the first three-day National Level Negotiation Competition being organised by KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi from Friday.

According to a press note issued by Principal of G.K. Law College Dnyaneshwar Chouri, Organising Secretary Sharada G. Patil and Faculty Coordinator S.M. Hullur, this is the first time such a national-level competition is being held in the region.

Negotiation is a tool of alternative dispute resolution and the main objective of this competition is to test the negotiating skills of budding lawyers. Senior advocates and law teachers from Hubballi-Dharwad will be the judges for the competition. The best teams among the participants will take home trophies and cash prizes.

Judge of High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, Vijaykumar Patil will inaugurate the event at 5.30 p.m. on Friday at IMSR Auditorium.

Professor of Law M.R.K. Prasad and Associate Professor B.S. Patil from V.M. Salgaocar College of Law, Goa, will be the guests of honour at the inaugural ceremony. Director of KLE Society S.C. Metgud will preside over it.

Judge of High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, M.G. Uma will be the chief guest for the valedictory function to be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. Registrar KSLU G.B. Patil and M.K. Matolli will be the guests of honour.

Principal of KLE Society’s Law College, Bengaluru, J.M. Mallikarjunaiah will preside over the valedictory session.

As the event is being held for the first time in the region, the college has set up various committees for coordination of the event and smooth conduct of the various rounds of the competition.