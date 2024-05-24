GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girls stage protest against ‘poor facilities’ at hostel

Published - May 24, 2024 06:40 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Girls protesting in Lingsagur on Thursday night.

Girls protesting in Lingsagur on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Girls of the Ambedkar Post Matric Hostel located on the outskirts of Lingsugur held a protest outside the residence of the Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur Revenue Division, Avinash Sindhe, on Thursday night, alleging a lack of basic amenities owing to the negligence of the warden.

Around 170 girls are staying in the hostel located near Huligudda village on the outskirts of Lingsugur town in Raichur district.

Staging the protest, led by the SFI sub-committee leaders, the students accused the warden of not providing them with quality food and other basic amenities. They further said that the problems remained unresolved despite repeated reminders to the authorities concerned so far. 

As the Assistant Commissioner was reportedly not available at his residence, another official rushed to the spot and pacified the students. After lengthy discussion, students withdrew the protest and warned that they would intensify the agitation if the problems were not solved in a week.

Ramesh Veerapur, District President of SFI, Basamma, Nagarathna, Sushmita, Suma, Triveni, Rathna, Keerti, Yallamma, Sharanabasava Anehosur, Baba Jani, and others led the present.

