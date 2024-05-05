Girl from Manipur rescued in Belagavi

May 05, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of government officials from Manipur rescued a girl working in a private dhaba in Belagavi district on Saturday.

The girl had left home to go to Hyderabad five months ago. Her parents then filed a police complaint. She worked for some time in Kerala. A few days ago, she shifted to Belagavi.

When the team of seven officers of the Department of Child Welfare and Protection arrived here, there was a third gender person accompanying the girl.

The officers took her back to Manipur. She will soon be reunited with her family, Belagavi Police said. The girl was taken to the Tilakwadi Police Station where she expressed the desire to be with her parents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha, Police Sub-Inspector M. Rukmini and District Child Welfare Officer Mahantesh Bhajantri and others coordinated with the Manipur officers, police sources said.