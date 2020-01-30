Karnataka

Girish Kasaravalli to be felicitated

more-in

Girish Kasaravalli – 70, a programme to felicitate director Girish Kasaravalli who turned 70 recently will be held at Karnataka Sangha in the city on January 31 and February 1.

The event is organised by Belli Mandala, the district unit of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. D.S. Arun, working president, Belli Mandala, said at a press conference here on Tuesday that films directed by Mr. Kasaravalli will be screened.

On January 31, Koormavatara will be screened at 10.30 a.m. and Ghatashraddha will be screened at 4.30 p.m. On February 1, Tabarana Kathe will be screened at 10.30 a.m. Mr. Kasaravalli and B. Suresha, director, will interact with the audience after the screening. At 6 p.m., Mr. Kasaravalli will be felicitated. K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, will be the guest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Kannada cinema
Karnataka
film festival
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 12:54:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/girish-kasaravalli-to-be-felicitated/article30687449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY