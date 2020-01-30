Girish Kasaravalli to be felicitated

Girish Kasaravalli – 70, a programme to felicitate director Girish Kasaravalli who turned 70 recently will be held at Karnataka Sangha in the city on January 31 and February 1.

The event is organised by Belli Mandala, the district unit of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. D.S. Arun, working president, Belli Mandala, said at a press conference here on Tuesday that films directed by Mr. Kasaravalli will be screened.

On January 31, Koormavatara will be screened at 10.30 a.m. and Ghatashraddha will be screened at 4.30 p.m. On February 1, Tabarana Kathe will be screened at 10.30 a.m. Mr. Kasaravalli and B. Suresha, director, will interact with the audience after the screening. At 6 p.m., Mr. Kasaravalli will be felicitated. K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, will be the guest.