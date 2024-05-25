GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

GESCOM in Yadgir suffers ₹45 lakh loss owing to rain damage to electricity poles, cables, and transformers

Published - May 25, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Raghavendra, Executive Engineer, GESCOM, visiting Devapur village in Yadgir district on Saturday

Raghavendra, Executive Engineer, GESCOM, visiting Devapur village in Yadgir district on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) in Yadgir district has suffered a huge loss after over a hundred electricity poles were broken when trees fell on them in the strong winds, which accompanied the rain that lashed the district. The numbers of damaged poles and transformers were high in Yadgir city compared to the rest of the district.

The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds, lashed the district, especially Yadgir city, late on Thursday and it began even on Friday evening in some parts of the district, after a respite during the day. 

The strong winds caused damage to 150 electricity poles, which either fell down or were broken, and to cables, after trees fell on them. Nearly 70 poles were damaged in Yadgir city alone. 

GESCOM officials calculated the loss and gave approximate figures. “Including damaged cables, poles, and transformers, GESCOM suffered a loss of ₹40 lakh to ₹45 lakh owing to rain-related incidents. However, there is no report on the damage to humans and animals,” Raghavendra, Executive Engineer, told The Hindu, over the phone.

According to official information, all taluks in the district received rain. The rain report recorded on Friday said Shahapur taluk received 6.9 mm, Shorapur taluk 5.8 mm, and Hunsagi taluk got 6.5 mm in 24 hours.

With disruptions in power supply, the situation in rural areas had not yet improved. People were facing difficulties in having sufficient drinking water as the majority of borewells stopped functioning owing to a lack of power supply.

“Officers, labourers, and technicians are continuously working to restore power supply. It took them more time to clear the fallen trees. However, we have completed 90% of the restoration work and will complete the remaining work on Sunday morning. Therefore, people should cooperate with GESCOM,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.