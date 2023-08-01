Garment factory worker’s son secures eight gold medals in B.Sc (Agri)

August 01, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

BENGALURU

Darshan D., son of a garment factory worker, will be living his cherished vision on the day of convocation at University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, (UAS-B) as he has secured eight gold medals.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said, speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday. He will be receiving the medals on Thursday at Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), when the UAS-B will hold its 57th convocation.

When 22-year-old Mr. Darshan was pursuing second year of B.Sc (agriculture), he was not just thrilled to witness his seniors receive medals to loud cheers but also began to dream of standing there in the next year. “I began to prepare myself for the same working tirelessly and today I have emerged topper,” he said with joy. He hails from Bagalagunte. He secured one university gold medal and seven donor gold medals with 9.23 OGPA.

Although life was not easy for Mr. Darshan as his father Devaraju L. was working in a garment factory, he and his younger brother focused on a single goal: acquiring knowledge in their field of interest. Soon after passing out from the university, he took a banking exam and got placed in a public sector bank in Maharashtra. His brother works at a multi-national company. His parents, while not pressuring him, were very supportive in all his endeavours, he said.

Mr. Darshan said after completing pre-university, he desired to pursue veterinary science, but failed to get through. However, during the counselling, agriculture studies piqued his interest and without second thought he went for it. As his grandparents were farmers in Tumakuru, it was not difficult to grasp the subjects. His parents who are rejoicing are now suggesting that he continue his education. Mr. Darshan, who is currently under probation in the bank, wants to get into M.Sc.

Sowjanya of the same stream also stands among the medal awardees with one campus gold medal and seven donor gold medals. She has a GPA of 8.98. Sowjanya’s father is a farmer and is happy about her achievement. She hails from Mysuru district. She is currently pursuing her postgraduation studies in Genetics and Plant Breeding at University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga.

The convocation ceremony will be presided over by Thaawarchand Ghelot, Governor, while the convocation address will be delivered by Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India and Director General, ICAR, New Delhi.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor of UASB S.V. Suresh said 1,295 students of the academic year 2021-22 will receive various degrees this year, which includes 891 undergraduate and 299 postgraduate students and 105 doctoral degree students. A total of 160 medals and certificates will be awarded this year, with 140 of them being gold and 20 of them being Donors Gold Medal Certificates. This year, with 48 girls recieving awards, the numbers are more than that of the boys. The Honorary Doctorate will be awarded to Krishna Ella, Chairperson of Bharat Biotech International, an alumnus of the university.