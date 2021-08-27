‘Gangrape case will be solved soon’

Vital technical and scientific evidence gathered from the crime scene: Praveen Sood

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood, who visited Mysuru on Friday to oversee the probe into the gang rape of a student in the city, expressed confidence that the case would be cracked and the perpetrators would be brought to book, soon. No arrests have so far been made in the incident that occurred on the night of August 24.

Meanwhile, in another gangrape case that has come to light late, the Belagavi police registered a case against five persons on the charge of raping a minor Dalit girl and arrested four. The alleged offence happened in July, but parents did not approach the police as they were threatened by the accused.

Following leads

In Mysuru, refusing to divulge any details, Mr. Sood said the police have gathered “vital technical and scientific evidence from the crime scene” and were following those leads. He expressed confidence that they would help them identify the culprits at the earliest.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who was also in the city on Friday and held multiple meetings with the city police apprising himself of the probe into the case, said the police need some more time to complete the probe and make arrests. Both Mr. Sood and Mr. Jnanendra refused to divulge any details to the media, also appealing for sensitive coverage of the case.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to record the victim’s statement. Mr. Sood said that the girl and her family were unable to speak, since they were still in trauma from the incident and had assured they would talk once they were in a position to.

Other evidence

“However, this does not preclude the police from carrying out the investigation based on other evidence available and they were being thoroughly pursued,” said Mr. Sood. He cited another case reported in 2013 in Manipal where the victim was not in a position to give a statement, but the police based on other evidence managed to crack the case.