Gang of 4 arrested for cheating woman of ₹4.10 crore with fake offer of job in Karnataka Public Service Commission

The accused had demanded ₹5 crore to get the job and even issued an appointment letter on a forged letterhead of both the Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka

April 02, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Udyoga Soudha, head office of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), near Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.

Udyoga Soudha, head office of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), near Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a gang of four men who cheated an art teacher from Kalaburagi of ₹4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC).

The accused had demanded ₹5 crore to get the job and even issued an appointment letter on a forged letterhead of both the Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka.

The accused are Riyaz Ahmed, 41, from Tavarekere, Yusuf Subbukatte, 47, from Malleswaram, Chandrappa C., 44, Agricultural Assistant at zilla panchayat office in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district, and Rudresh, 35, from Ramanagara.

The prime accused Riyaz is a habitual offender. He was arrested on April 1 based on a complaint by Neelamma M., who had come to Bengaluru with the forged appointment letter. She filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police after realising that she had been cheated.

The CCB took over the case and tracked down Riyaz and his associates. They were arrested on April 1. Police seized ₹40 lakh and four phones from them.

Riyaz had been booked in similar cases of cheating, a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that the accused would approach the victims through their contacts and cheat them of huge sums of money by promising government jobs, which would not materialise.

In another incident, a similar complaint was filed by the personal secretary to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister accusing unknown persons of creating a fake letterhead of the Chief Minister and approving the regularisation of contract employees of National Health Mission.

Karnataka / fraud / crime

