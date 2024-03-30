FIR against missing selection list from KPSC

March 30, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vidhana Soudha police on Friday registered an FIR against unknown people following the mysterious missing of a confidential file containing the selection list of Junior Engineers (JEs- Civil) of the Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB).

Based on the complaint filed by Raghavendra J., Secretary, KPSC, the police have registered a case and initiated a probe to ascertain the detailed movement of the file where it was physically seen the last time .

The file, according to the complaint, was received by the office of the Confidential Section - 3, of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) at Udyog Soudha in the city on January 22. The staff who submitted the file even obtained the received acknowledgment, after which it went mysteriously missing. The file was submitted to the department based on the High Court’s direction following a pending case pertaining to the selection process .

The KPSC issued a memo on February this year to all its sections to check if they had received the file accidentally and return it to the department concerned .

However, the team informed the KPSC that it could not find the file and officials issued a show cause notice after all the sections replied to the notice that the file is not available with them.

Concerned over the missing file, the commission, on March 13, conveyed a meeting and decided to hand over the case to the police for detailed investigations.

The police have summoned the staff based on the file movement for a detailed questioning.