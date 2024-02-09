GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPSC issue figures at Janaspandana as job aspirants seek action against chairman

February 09, 2024 05:06 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing squabbling in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) reached the State-level Janaspandana held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday with some of the job aspirants submitting a petition in this regard.

In the petition, the signatories, who identified themselves as job aspirants, expressed concern over the delay in notification of new jobs and announcement of list of selected candidates by the KPSC due to the alleged indifferent attitude of commission Chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar. They demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister to protect the interests of job aspirants. They also expressed concern over KPSC Secretary Latha Kumari being at the receiving end for trying to protect the interests of job aspirants and acting as per law.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.