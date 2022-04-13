Fruit vendor electrocuted in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old roadside fruit vendor died of suspected electrocution while he was taking shelter from the downpour on West of Chord Road on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vasanth, a resident of Mangammanapalya, who has been selling cut fruits for five years.

While the police said Vasanth used to park his pushcart close to an electric pole, the residents alleged that live wire snapped owing to heavy rain. Passers-by, who noticed Vasanth lying motionless, informed the BESCOM and the police. The incident is being investigated. BESCOM officials officials were unavailable for comment.

Last month, a father-daughter duo died after an 11 kV wire, which had snapped, fell on a transformer, which then exploded, at Ullal Main Road.