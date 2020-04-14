Free rice for 1.88 lakh applicants awaiting household ration cards, govt. tells HC

The State government will supply 10 kg rice per application per month free of cost for three months even to households related to the 1,88,152 applications, which are pending for grant of priority household ration cards, in view of the lockdown.

Also, rice at subsidised rates would be provided to households related to 61,233 pending applicants, the government informed the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

As many as 4.28 crore persons (about 1.27 crore households) are entitled for free foodgrains in Karnataka, of which 4.01 crore persons (about 1.19 crore household) are covered under the Central government’s targeted public distribution system under the National Food Securities Act, the government said.

On providing ration to migrants from other States, the government said that that are entitled to foodgrains under the public distribution system in Karnataka under the National Food Security Act by availing inter-state portability facility.

However, in response to the court’s earlier query on possibility to supply ration to migrants and others based on any identity card without insisting ration cards only during the lockdown period as suggested by People’s Union for Civil Liberties, the government said that if the requirements of ration cards are done away with, then the entire population is typically entitled to obtain rations without any limitation; and rations would go to the undeserving.

There may be a minuscule population who do not have ration cards but there is no definite mechanism by which the economic level of those persons can be identified, particularly in this time of crisis, the government stated.

Meanwhile, the government said that beggars, destitute, abandoned persons, etc., who do not have ration cards and who are unable to fend for themselves, can be taken care of by the State through the district administration only at the shelters opened at various locations.

Following this, a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, which is monitoring measures introduced to protect the interests of migrants and needy during COVID-19 lockdown, has asked the government to place on record by April 16 a precise policy of providing food kits to migrants, homeless persons, sex workers, etc., who have shelter but are not entitled to the benefit of any of the public distribution schemes.