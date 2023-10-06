HamberMenu
Free camp in Bengaluru for people with Motor Neurone Disease

October 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Shyama Narang Foundation, in association with BRAINS Superspeciality Hospital, is conducting a free camp for patients with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on its premises in Jayanagar. The camp, which will include consultation, evaluation and counselling, opened on October 3 and will go on till October 30, between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all days except Sundays. In addition, free genetic testing will also be done in association with CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi. This testing will enable the identification of genetic variety and subgroups, predict prognosis and transmission, as well as the futuristic possibility of drug discovery or drug repurposing. Details can be had on 9148080000.

