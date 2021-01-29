Karnataka

FPAI launches new course

Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) Dharwad has launched a new training course for general duty-cum-bedside assistant, which is a skill development and certification course. The new course launched for the academic year 2021-22 will enhance the employability of the youths, Chairperson of FPAI Dharwad Ratnamala Desai has said. Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Dr. Ratnamala Desai said that the objective of the course was to develop relevant skills which, in turn, would help youths in entry-level jobs in allied healthcare sector. She said that the FPAI planned to hold training for 175 men and women in five batches for the current year. The first batch will commence on February 1 in eight locations, including Dharwad.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 12:45:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fpai-launches-new-course/article33688801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY